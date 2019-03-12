Kiwanis Club awards $339,000 in grants to area organizations

The Montgomery Kiwanis Club awarded $339,000 in grant money to several agencies Tuesday.
By WSFA Staff | March 12, 2019 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 3:21 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Kiwanis Club awarded $339,000 in grant money to several agencies Tuesday.

The grants were made possible by the Alabama National Fair, the Pete Peterson Trust and the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery Foundation.

The Montgomery Kiwanis Club organizes the fair each fall, and it attracts thousands to the Garrett Coliseum.

This year 24 non-profit groups serving area youth benefited from the grants.

The following grants were awarded:

AGAPE: $20,000

Alabama Dance Theatre: $10,000

Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association: $5,000

Alabama Shakespeare Festival: $3,250

Alabama Wildlife Federation: $8,685

Bear Exploration Center PTA: $15,000

Black Seeds Arts Academy: $10,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of the River Region: $20,000

Children’s Center of Montgomery: $28,000

Children’s Harbor: $15,000

City of Montgomery Parks & Recreation: $13,633

Faulkner University: $11,974

First Choice Women’s Medical Center: $11,129

Gift of Life Foundation: $10,410

Life of Wheels: $16,296

Montgomery Baptist Association Community Ministries: $4,250

Montgomery Christian School: $8723

Nellie Burge Community Center: $15,000

New Beginnings Educational Center: $10,000

River Region United Way: $12,000

Samaritan Counseling Center: $20,000

Second Chance Foundation: $25,000

That’s My Child Youth Organization: $10,000

Valiant Cross Academy: $27,258

