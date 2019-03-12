Kiwanis Club awards $339,000 in grants to area organizations

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Kiwanis Club awarded $339,000 in grant money to several agencies Tuesday.
The grants were made possible by the Alabama National Fair, the Pete Peterson Trust and the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery Foundation.
The Montgomery Kiwanis Club organizes the fair each fall, and it attracts thousands to the Garrett Coliseum.
This year 24 non-profit groups serving area youth benefited from the grants.
The following grants were awarded:
AGAPE: $20,000
Alabama Dance Theatre: $10,000
Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association: $5,000
Alabama Shakespeare Festival: $3,250
Alabama Wildlife Federation: $8,685
Bear Exploration Center PTA: $15,000
Black Seeds Arts Academy: $10,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of the River Region: $20,000
Children’s Center of Montgomery: $28,000
Children’s Harbor: $15,000
City of Montgomery Parks & Recreation: $13,633
Faulkner University: $11,974
First Choice Women’s Medical Center: $11,129
Gift of Life Foundation: $10,410
Life of Wheels: $16,296
Montgomery Baptist Association Community Ministries: $4,250
Montgomery Christian School: $8723
Nellie Burge Community Center: $15,000
New Beginnings Educational Center: $10,000
River Region United Way: $12,000
Samaritan Counseling Center: $20,000
Second Chance Foundation: $25,000
That’s My Child Youth Organization: $10,000
Valiant Cross Academy: $27,258
