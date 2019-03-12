Lee County students back at school, benefit concert planned Tuesday night

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Lee County Schools welcomed students back to school Tuesday for the first time since tornadoes roared through the county March 3rd, leaving behind devastation and killing 23 people.
Beauregard Elementary began welcoming students at 7:25 a.m. School officials prepared for a lot of emotions as kids return to class. A certified grief counselor worked with teachers Monday, helping them prepare to welcome students and answer any questions they may have.
School officials say the same counselor will also be on hand to help students.
Many of teachers and students are still trying to clean up and rebuild after the storms. They’ve had help from hundreds of volunteers and EMA officials say the volunteer reception center will he open again Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Windmill Acres on Co Rd 47. Volunteers asked to check in there to be deployed to areas that need the most help.
Also, still a big need for household items for those affected by the storm. The donation warehouse on Highway 280 in Smiths Station. They are asking for things like laundry detergent and cleaning supplies, snacks and sodas, garbage bags and Ziploc bags.
A benefit concert is planned for Tuesday night in support of the tornado victims. Bands from Smiths Station, Beulah and Beauregard will perform at the Opelika performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and all donations will go to support tornado victims.
Because of the Monday’s rainy weather, crews working to clear away debris on County Road 38 were not able to get that job done, it will be closed again Tuesday to anyone who does not live in the area.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.