Zambian air force pilot killed in Millbrook hit-and-run

MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) - The man who was killed in a March 2 Millbrook hit-and-run has been identified as a Zambian student who was studying at Air University.
Air University leadership said the man was Zambian air force Maj. Bweendo “Lloyd” Malawo.
“Thank you for being here today to honor Maj. Bweendo “Lloyd” Malawo,” said Col. Evan Pettus, ACSC Commandant, during a memorial service at Maxwell Air Force Base. “He was a superb officer, gifted aviator, and keen student of the profession of arms.”
The Air Command and Staff College student was the victim of an apparent hit and run that is still under investigation. The incident happened on Highway 14 near Kelly Boulevard. When first responders arrived, they found Malawo’s body on the shoulder of the road, partially in the eastbound lanes of traffic.
“This death investigation is being handled as a traffic homicide investigation at this time," said Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson. "While we have no evidence at this point that would suggest that the collision between this pedestrian and what appears to be a single vehicle was an intentional act, whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the victim not only left the scene of the collision, they failed to contact emergency responders to possibly render aide.”
No suspect has been identified.
Malawo left behind a wife and two children in Zambia, Air University said. He enlisted in the Zambian air force in 2003, and was commissioned a lieutenant in 2007. A fighter pilot, he often engaged his friends in discussions on the future of close air support.
Zambian air force Brig. Gen. Jabes Zulu, Zambian defense attaché, spoke of Malawo as a generous and hard-working officer, who was a skilled pilot engaged in flight courses in Zambia and abroad.
“We have a cadre of highly talented, incredibly capable true tributes to their nations – even among that elite group, Lloyd stood out,” Pettus said. “His positive outlook and warm personality brightened the halls of this building and made it fun to come to work.”
During the service, several classmates and fellow international officers stood and spoke about the bonds of brotherhood they’d formed with Malawo.
“Smart, intelligent, witty, calm, composed and always with a mischievous smile – my vocabulary is not rich enough to describe my friend,” said Squadron Leader Nandagopan Pallipattu, ACSC student from India. “Lloyd, my friend, the memories that you have given us in this short period of time are going to keep you alive in our hearts forever.”
Pettus ended the service by conducting a roll call of Flight 2, with the silence after he called Malawo’s name three times reminding everyone of the brother that left too soon.
A $1,000 reward has been offered for information in Malawo’s case. Call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP with your tips.
