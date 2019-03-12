3 men wanted in thefts from multiple ABC stores

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Authorities from across our area are searching for three men accused of stealing from Alabama Beverage Control stores, according to CrimeStoppers.
Eric Smith, 48, Malcolm Hosea, 28, and Evans London, 27, are wanted on warrants for theft of property.
The men are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of property from Alabama Select Spirits stores in Dallas, Lowndes, Lee, Conecuh and Marengo counties.
The men were identified through an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.
If you can help find these men, call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.