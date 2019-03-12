Nearly $500K in FEMA aid approved, but victims need to register

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - FEMA inspectors are on the ground working to process claims for Lee County storm victims. So far, 300 families have filed claims and nearly a half-million dollars in aid has been granted. If you are a storm victim, Mike Wade with FEMA says they need to hear from you.
“The faster they register, the quicker they get help, if we are able to help them,” Wade said.
Insured victims with uncovered losses can also file a claim.
“If their insurance sends a letter saying that they are not covered, that’s all they need to provide to start the claims process,” Wade stated.
This also applies to construction goods used to secure property like tarps and boarding to cover broken windows, if you have the receipts and it hasn’t been covered by insurance.
If you’ve filed a claim, be ready for a call from inspectors in seven to 10 business days. The call will likely come from an out-of-state number. Wade said they will call three times to set up an inspection. If you don’t return their call then your claim will likely be delayed.
“Document inspector’s name and number so you can stay in touch," Wade urged. "They are there to validate damage. They have no authority to tell anybody what they can get or cannot get in assistance. Nobody from FEMA will ask for any money from anyone.”
Wade explained inspectors are contract workers for FEMA.
“Everyone who works for us has a valid federal ID card. That’s what I would ask for if they were coming on my property,” he said.
Wade warns victims who have registered with the county and Red Cross that you still must register with FEMA to file a recovery claim.
FEMA awards aid based on need – even then, the cap for individual aid is $33,500. That’s where local agencies like the Community Foundation of East Alabama pick up.
“Nothing covers everything," explained Barbara Patton with the Community Foundation of East Alabama. "There will be that gap and that’s where we will come in.”
Another reason you should register with FEMA: The Community Foundation will use state and federal victim registration information to make need-based assessments to grant those funds.
“We are going to be systematically trying to be fair to distribute these funds,” Patton said.
So far, they’ve raised more than $200,000 and expect much more will be needed to help victims reach a new normal.
“We have had contributions coming in from all over, even out of state,”said Patton. “We’re receiving checks every day and online donations. Those collections are from $5 to $50,000.”
You can donate to the Community Foundation of East Alabama.
We’re told it only takes between 10 and 15 minutes to file a claim with FEMA.
Right now there are three ways to register. By phone: 1-800-621-3362, www.disasterassistance.gov or through the FEMA app. Currently mobile registration centers are set up in the community, as well.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.