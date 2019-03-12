Recent freeze impacted Chilton County peaches

"It may mean that early on, you're not able to find local Chilton County peaches, but as we progress into the season, hopefully we'll have a nice supply of those,” said Taylor Hatchett with Boozer Farms. “And for a lot of people, probably myself included, sometimes those earliest varieties, they're wonderful because their early and we can get that first peach of the season, but the later varieties a lot of times are the ones that really pack the punch with the flavor.”