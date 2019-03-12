Suspect, 18 charged for gunpoint robbery in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An 18-year-old is facing felony charges after Montgomery police say two people were robbed at gunpoint.
Kendarious Jayvon is charged with two counts of robbery first degree.
Capt. Regina Duckett says the charges are related to a robbery which took place Saturday around 4:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Wilmington Road. The suspect, later identified as Jayvon, robbed a man and woman at gunpoint who were attempting to sell property.
According to the arrest affidavit, victims were robbed of an iPhone 6 and two pairs of Nike’s.
Duckett says the victims were not injured during the robbery.
Jayvon was taken into custody Monday by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $120,000 bond.
