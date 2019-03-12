Technology identifies 2,000 potentially abandoned properties in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There are more than 83,000 properties in the city of Montgomery, and of those properties, approximately 2,000 are likely vacant.
The city was able to identify those properties by using a new distress management software program called BuildingBlocks.
“This program allows us to narrow that focus down to the things that traditionally contribute to vacancy and vacancy issues," said Chris Conway, director of city services.
BuildingBlocks is a program that integrates and analyzes information from a city’s different departments, and then puts all of that information into a database.
“Have they had their power shut off in the last six months? Those are things that Alabama Power would know and we wouldn’t know, but that is the kind of data that is fed into this program," Conway said.
The application pulls information about property ownership, utility accounts, prior code violations, building permits, business licenses, nearby police and fire incidents and more. All of that information enables users to identify potentially vacant properties.
“Have there been incidents of crime on that block? Have there been other things going on?" All questions Conway said can be answered with BuildingBlocks.
According to Conway, the program makes locating suspected blighted properties faster.
“We could have done it the old fashioned way, but it would’ve taken us a year for people to drive around and try to identify these various types of issues, and then having to run down the owners, but this allows us to do this right from our desktop," Conway said.
Conway said the program also makes it easier for the city to formulate strategies on how to hold the property owners accountable.
“Hold the owners that do have [abandoned property] accountable for the actions that they should for the properties that they own, but also for the ones that don’t have an owner currently, [we want to] find a responsible owner and get them in those hands,” Conway said.
According to Conway, the city is already using the program.
“We have a list of potentially 2,000 plus vacant properties, and we’re going to go down that list and verify that they are vacant, and from that we’ll be able to create a registry of vacant properties in Montgomery," Conway said. “We can then monitor whether they (the vacant properties) are having nuisance violations, or whether they need to be repaired."
“Neighborhoods make up the core of our city, and if we can have good, clean and safe neighborhoods, then we can have a city that we’re all proud to call home," Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said on what he hopes BuildingBlocks will do for the city.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.