What a day!

By Eric Snitil | March 12, 2019 at 4:34 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 5:40 AM

Yesterday’s rain is long gone as skies this morning continue to clear out.

We’re on the chillier side with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, a solid drop from 24 hours ago. While it’s colder early, we’re warmer into the afternoon. Abundant sunshine carries temperatures into the middle 70s.

A little more cloud cover tomorrow is the only fly in the ointment of another otherwise lovely day Wednesday.

Rain and tumbles will develop late Thursday through early Friday as a cold front slides through the area. A few stronger storms could be possible, especially west, but the overall severe weather threat appears very low.

