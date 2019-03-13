Alabama AG at White House for cross-border drug trafficking briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C, (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is in the nation’s capital Wednesday for a White House discussion on the impact of cross-border drug trafficking.
Marshall will participate in a briefing with President Donald Trump about trafficking issues at the nation’s southern border, including both at and between points of entry.
The event starts at approximately 12:45 p.m. CST and will be streamed live to the web below or at www.whitehouse.gov/live.
Trump will meet with “key stakeholders” to hear firsthand about what his administration calls a border crisis. It’s unclear if Marshall will speak at the event, which will be held in the Roosevelt Room at the White House.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.