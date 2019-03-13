Alligator covered in pollen spotted along Georgia Coast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -While many have their own methods for judging for when spring is approaching, we in the Coastal Empire know that the best method for determining a return to warm weather is how much pollen has fallen on the wildlife.
If Punxsutawny Phil’s shadow is an indicator of the length of winter, we’d like to announce the first ever seasonal forecast from this alligator: Spring is here!
We’re analysing the forecast based off of several distinct clues. First of all, the sighting of the alligator is significant as reptiles are cold-blooded: they become more active in warm temperatures.
Secondly, look at the amount of pollen on this gator’s back!! We would say that this amount of pollen takes up a good 60% of the gator’s body, a clear indication that springtime is here!
