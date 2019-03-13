Dothan cyclist to compete in Special Olympics World Games

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - One Wiregrass athlete is getting the chance of a lifetime to compete in the Special Olympics World Games this week in Abu Dhabi.
Dothan cyclist Brandi Deese will represent the United States as she competes for a gold medal in cycling in the Special Olympics World Games.
Deese has been training day and night for this opportunity, but she has been in a similar situation before as she competed in the World Games in Ireland back in 2003.
Deese is excited for the opportunity to not just represent her country, but also represent the state of Alabama.
“I am so excited that I’m going to Abu Dhabi and I’m looking forward to it," said Deese. "My goal is to get a gold medal. I have to practice hard and get my achievement.”
The World Games begin Thursday and run through next Thursday. Live coverage of the World Games can be seen on ESPN3.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.