FEMA encouraging Lee County residents to register for assistance

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - As Lee County begins to recover and rebuild after the deadly tornadoes, FEMA reminds those affected to be sure to register for federal assistance.
FEMA is urging Lee County residents affected by the storms to register and says they may be eligible for more than they think. The sooner you register, the sooner help will be available but you must register in order to receive any benefits.
FEMA can help with housing, it can provide rental assistance, can help you replace your car and can connect you to the small business administration which can offer you a low-interest loan to help you repair and rebuild what the storm damaged.
Those needing to register for assistance can call 1-800-621-FEMA or register online. You can also stop by one of FEMA’s mobile registration intake centers. There are four mobile registration intake centers positioned around Lee County.
“Don’t wait for the insurance company or for us to start making your repairs.” Mike Wade a FEMA spokesperson said. “If you do make repairs to make your home safe and livable, keep copies of your receipts so you can provide them and you may be eligible for reimbursement for those repairs if your insurance company does not reimburse you for them.”
Already in Lee County, about 300 families have applied for FEMA assistance and the agency has distributed nearly $500,000.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.