FIRST ALERT: One last quiet day

A deep, dynamic storm system is ramping up to our west across the Plains this morning. That system will eventually head in our direction, influencing our weather toward the end of the week. Today, however, we enjoy another quiet and warm forecast. Expect temperatures to jump into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Overall, there’s a good amount more cloud cover around than yesterday. But we’re dry.
Much of day tomorrow will remain dry before showers and storms enter west Alabama later in the afternoon. Those downpours will slowly move eastward into Thursday night before tapering from west to east Friday. Cooler air will follow the rain with highs this weekend staying in the 60s. Saturday night lows drop into the 30s and could result in some patchy frost.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.