Gordon appoints new mayor

GORDON, AL (WSFA) - After months of interim leadership for the town of Gordon, the community has a new mayor.
Tuesday, the council voted to appoint former Mayor Pro-tem Shana Ray as the new mayor of the town.
Ray had been serving as Mayor Pro-tem since October after former Mayor Elbert Melton was stripped of his duties following Hurricane Michael. The town accused him of abandoning them. Melton was officially stripped of the title after he was convicted of voter fraud in January.
Ray says now that she is the town’s new leader, she hopes to revive their image.
“My goals for the town moving forward is first of all structure - doing things the right way, rebuilding our reputation, because we have truly been through a lot,” said Ray.
The appointment by the council means the state is not expected to intervene. The council will hold a special meeting to discuss filling the now vacant council seat. No date has been set yet for that meeting.
According to Ray, she is the first black female mayor for the town.
