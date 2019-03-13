Guest editorial: Parental Responsibility!

Recently a teen was charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a gun and injuring a student on campus at Robert E. Lee High School. Law enforcement immediately swept the campus and conducted an investigation that revealed two other weapons were on campus that were unrelated to the initial shooting.
Unfortunately, guns in schools are a problem not only in Montgomery County, but throughout the nation. As parents we must become more vigilant about confronting the issue of gun violence.
I have seen far too many social media pages featuring our young people holding guns and displaying gang signs. Parents should not hesitate to look through their child’s Facebook, Snapchat and other social media feeds to see what they are up to. Equally important is knowing who they are associating with in and outside of the classroom.
As a parent, you have an obligation and a right to be informed. Once informed, you can effectively communicate with your child about the importance of making good decisions and understanding that getting a good education is key to them becoming successful adults.
Our children are the future of this great city. Parents, siblings, teachers, coaches and peers all have influence during the life of a child. But parents are truly the first line of defense.
