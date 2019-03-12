KY passes NRA backed bill to get rid of conceal carry license

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Starting in July, you won’t need a license to carry a concealed gun in the state of Kentucky after Governor Matt Bevin signed the bill into law.
Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady says the new law won't change how his department works.
“If we’re using our safety measures we’ve been trained and the experience we have to deal with those people, it shouldn’t change much what we do," Brady said. "So I don’t think it causes a great deal of concern for law enforcement, we’re still going to be cautious especially with dealing with people we don’t know.”
With no conceal carry license, that could mean no conceal carry classes for gun owners to learn how to properly handle their guns.
“I do have a little concern about that, that a person that is not familiar with the gun and does not feel comfortable with a gun might make a, more prone to make a mistake with it," Brady said. "But time will tell.”
“My friends have guns but they have permits, they went through the training and did all of that," Lynda Henderson a Kentuckian against the bill said. "And I think that’s necessary for anyone to have one.”
The bill is backed by the NRA. And gun enthusiasts like, Michael Walker, say it’s a good change for the state.
“I think a lot of the crime that goes on now will stop when people start packing guns," Walker said. “And I could be wrong but I’m going to live out the rest of my life packing. I know nobody’s going to rob me because if they do, I’m going to light them up.
But for others, they worry the wrong people could get their hands on a gun.
“I’m not against guns," Henderson said. " I’m against the people that get them that don’t need them.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.