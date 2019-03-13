MPS honors nurses for heroic acts

MPS Senior Communication Officer Tom Salter spoke of an incident last October where a female Park Crossing High School student was practicing basketball when she went into cardiac arrest. Nurse Tomicka Barnes started giving the girl CPR while fellow nurse Stephanie Thomas retrieved the AED, which is a device used in cardiac emergencies. The nurses used the device to deliver an electric shock, which was enough to revive the student and bring back her pulse. An ambulance arrived and took her to the hospital where she made a full recovery.