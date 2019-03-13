MPS honors nurses for heroic acts

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - At Tuesday’s Montgomery Public Schools board meeting, three nurses and a nursing supervisor were recognized for their heroic acts and outstanding work. Tomicka Barnes, Stephanie Thomas, Amy Dempsey, and Dorothy Rogers were recognized for their actions during critical moments.
MPS Senior Communication Officer Tom Salter spoke of an incident last October where a female Park Crossing High School student was practicing basketball when she went into cardiac arrest. Nurse Tomicka Barnes started giving the girl CPR while fellow nurse Stephanie Thomas retrieved the AED, which is a device used in cardiac emergencies. The nurses used the device to deliver an electric shock, which was enough to revive the student and bring back her pulse. An ambulance arrived and took her to the hospital where she made a full recovery.
More recently, Lee High school nurse Amy Dempsey was there when a male student was shot in the arm. Dempsey gave the student first aid and alleviated his panic while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. The student is expected to make a full recovery.
“We have the best nurses in the business and these are just an example of the professionalism and care we have for our students,” said Salter.
Rogers was also honored for her work.
