SEC donates $100,000 to Auburn University for tornado relief

“SEC teams often face each other in fierce athletic competition, but it is comprised of 14 institutions who come together as a family during times of need such as this,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The Executive Committee of the Southeastern Conference has established parameters for use of an Emergency Relief Fund to assist member institutions in circumstances such as those experienced by members of the Auburn community. We are pleased to be able to assist with efforts to ease the stress for those impacted by this devastating storm.”