SEC donates $100,000 to Auburn University for tornado relief

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference donated $100,000 to Auburn University to support the needs of students, faculty and staff impacted by the damage caused by the recent Lee County tornadoes.
“SEC teams often face each other in fierce athletic competition, but it is comprised of 14 institutions who come together as a family during times of need such as this,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The Executive Committee of the Southeastern Conference has established parameters for use of an Emergency Relief Fund to assist member institutions in circumstances such as those experienced by members of the Auburn community. We are pleased to be able to assist with efforts to ease the stress for those impacted by this devastating storm.”
The SEC has made similar contributions to other conference institutions in the past for university communities affected by natural disasters.
Auburn University President Steven Leath thanked the SEC for its generous support.
“This is a remarkable donation that speaks to the SEC’s steadfast commitment to its member institutions and surrounding communities,” Leath said. “As we continue to evaluate further ways in which our university can help those affected by the March 3 tornadoes, this funding will be a tremendous boost to our coordinated efforts going forward.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.