24 students honored for performance in ASF play

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Students were honored at the Montgomery Public Schools board meeting for their roles in an Alabama Shakespeare Festival play.
The 24 students from 10 different MPS schools were cast in ASF’s “Four Little Girls: Birmingham 1963.” The students were members of the ensemble and chorus, and a few even starred in the play.
“Four Little Girls” is about the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham. The play tells the story of the four girls – Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, Addie Mae Collins, and Cynthia Wesley – who died and of Sarah Collins, who survived the blast.
The students who performed in the play were:
- Jhordyn Long (Baldwin Magnet School) played Denise McNair
- Trinity Ross (Booker T. Washington Magnet High School) played Carole Robertson
- Jalyn Crosby (Booker T. Washington Magnet High School) played Addie Mae Collins
- Antonisia Collins (Booker T. Washington Magnet High School) played Cynthia Morris Wesley
- Pia Jung (Baldwin Magnet School)
- Somer Deason (Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School)
- Josephine Severance (Booker T. Washington Magnet High School)
- Ella Figiera (Floyd Middle Magnet School)
- Faith Gatson (Booker T. Washington Magnet High School)
- Gaia Moore (Booker T. Washington Magnet High School)
- Mariban Escalante (Sidney Lanier High School)
- Antonavia Collins (Booker T. Washington Magnet High School)
- Jace White (Baldwin Magnet School)
- Mason Jeffers (Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School)
- Elias Afangideh (Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School)
- Zechariah Pickett (Jefferson Davis High School)
- Terrence Baldwin, Jr. (Park Crossing High School)
- Masury Cobb (George Washington Carver High School)
- Serenity Griffin (Baldwin Magnet School)
- Lexi Menefee (Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School)
- Taylor Hudson (Booker T. Washington Magnet High School)
- Andarious Porter (Booker T. Washington Magnet High School)
- Ashlee Ford (Baldwin Magnet School)
- Charles Hunter (Robert E. Lee High School)
The students were each given a certificate to honor their performances, as was Dr. Allison Blakeney with MPS’s curriculum office, who made the performances possible. ASF Artistic Director Rick Dildine and Executive Director Todd Schmidt were given plaques to commemorate the partnership between MPS and ASF that gave the students the opportunity to perform.
