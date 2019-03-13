Teen charged in Montgomery arson investigation

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A teenager has been arrested and is being charged as an adult after a building fire on Sunday.
According to Captain Jason Cupps with Montgomery Fire/Rescue, 16-year-old Nicholas Harris was charged with first degree arson after confessing to lighting a fire in a building on Montgomery Street. Fire suppression units responded to the fire on Sunday at around 2:33 p.m., and they encountered heavy smoke on the 10th floor. The fire was found just above the 10th floor, where the electrical/elevator room is located.
Cupps said units found a small fire against the wall of the floor and extinguished the blaze. The State Bureau of Investigations responded to the scene to conduct an origin and cause investigation, and upon arrival they found a small pile of debris; they observed soot and smoke stain damage to the floor board, wall, and ceiling, as well as charring. Surveillance footage from the building was reviewed and showed a suspect walking up the stairs to the area above the 10th floor prior to the fire starting.
Harris was identified as a suspect, and on Tuesday his mother took him to the MFR headquarters, where he was interviewed. Cupps said Harris confessed to starting the fire, saying he used a cigarette lighter and some old clothes to light it while the building was occupied.
Harris was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility after his arrest.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.