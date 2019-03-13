Teen charged in Montgomery arson investigation

Cupps said units found a small fire against the wall of the floor and extinguished the blaze. The State Bureau of Investigations responded to the scene to conduct an origin and cause investigation, and upon arrival they found a small pile of debris; they observed soot and smoke stain damage to the floor board, wall, and ceiling, as well as charring. Surveillance footage from the building was reviewed and showed a suspect walking up the stairs to the area above the 10th floor prior to the fire starting.