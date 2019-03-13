20-year-old arrested, charged in attempted murder investigation

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - The Selma Police Department arrested a man Monday and charged him in a February shooting investigation that left another man with life-threatening injuries.
Tavaris Montreal Haynes, 20, of Selma, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
In that shooting, Police Chief Spencer Collier said shots were fired into a home in the 1600 block of Duke Street, striking one person.
Haynes has been placed in the Dallas County Jail under no bond.
