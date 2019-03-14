ALDOT spokesman talks gas tax impact for roads

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s safe to say not everyone is on board with this gas tax increase, but now that it’s law the big question taxpayers want to know is when will they see their roads improved.
The gas tax will increase by six cents on Sept. 1. Then there will be another two cents added in 2020 followed by another two cents in 2021. Another increase or decrease to the tax would start in 2023.
Alabamians are currently paying on average $2.26 per gallon.
ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris says the department has been operating with the belt as tight as it can be. It’s meant some deferred maintenance, and some bridges weren’t updated on the schedule the department preferred.
None of those delays compromised safety, but it did mean issues like congestion and traffic capacity in some areas were not addressed as quickly as needed across the state because of money.
“We believe the initial impacts will be seen on local roadways, because the bill spells out certain infusions of the money go first to local governments through direct appropriation and through two grand-funded programs that ALDOT will administer,” said Harris.
Harris says you should see work on projects to improve congestion and economic development needs starting to be addressed by the middle to late 2020.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.