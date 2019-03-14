Arrest in south AL burned body murder investigation

COFFEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a gruesome murder case, according to Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson.
Joey Grissett, 46, of Coffee Springs is charged in the death of Ricky Brown, 56, of Opp. Investigators say Brown’s charred body was found inside his burned out truck on Grissett’s property, located off County Road 663 back on March 3.
Brown’s official cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the head and neck, along with a crushed larynx.
A relative of Grissett came to the home, recognized the burned truck, and asked Brown’s family members to come confirm it belonged to him. Shortly after, Brown’s body was also discovered.
Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton confirmed that when Grissett could not be found after the body was discovered, investigators started looking for him. He was tracked to Florida on March 4 after security at the Jacksonville Airport alerted authorities of a strange encounter.
“Mr. Grissett had come up to a security guard at the airport and indicated there was, in fact, a body at his home. He is the only legitimate suspect and has been the only legitimate suspect from the beginning,” Anderson stated.
The DA couldn’t give more details about the conversation citing the ongoing investigation, but said he believes Grissett may have been trying to flee authorities. He was found with a backpack, passport, and cash.
Grissett and Brown were family friends, according to authorities, but it’s still not clear why Brown was at the home or what the motive for the homicide was.
Grissett was extradited back to Alabama and placed in the Coffee County Jail. He will have his first court appearance on Friday.
Multiple agencies assisted with this investigation, including Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Coffee County District Attorney’s Office, Jacksonville Police, State Fire Marshal, Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, Jacksonville Police Department and the Florida state attorney’s office.
