1 charged after fellow inmate stabbed to death at AL prison

BIBB COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate homicide at Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent.
ADOC spokesman Bob Horton said inmate Quinton Ashaad Few, 27, was fatally stabbed by another inmate inside the facility around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Another inmate, 31-year-old Terrence Griffin, is identified as a stabbing suspect.
Griffin is serving a life sentence for a 2011 murder conviction in Tuscaloosa County. Few was serving a 20-year-sentence on a 2010 first-degree robbery in Clay County.
Griffin is now facing a capital murder charge for Few’s death.
