1 charged after fellow inmate stabbed to death at AL prison
the Alabama Department of Corrections says Quinton Ashaad Few (L) was fatally stabbed by fellow inmate Terence Dandre Griffin (R) at Bibb County Correctional Facility on March 12.
By WSFA Staff | March 14, 2019 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 4:59 PM

BIBB COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate homicide at Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent.

ADOC spokesman Bob Horton said inmate Quinton Ashaad Few, 27, was fatally stabbed by another inmate inside the facility around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Another inmate, 31-year-old Terrence Griffin, is identified as a stabbing suspect.

Griffin is serving a life sentence for a 2011 murder conviction in Tuscaloosa County. Few was serving a 20-year-sentence on a 2010 first-degree robbery in Clay County.

Griffin is now facing a capital murder charge for Few’s death.

