Charles Henderson whipping up out of this world dishes

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Charles Henderson culinary team is currently whipping up some dishes that are out of this world.
For the fourth straight year the Trojan Culinary Team will compete in the NASA Culinary Competition in Houston, Texas, with the winning dish getting a first-class trip to the International Space Station.
“The astronauts actually get to choose the recipes that they want in space,” said culinary arts teacher Paula Shuts. “If they win, and when they win this year, their food will go up probably in six to eight months to the international space station.”
Charles Henderson is one of 10 schools competing and is the only one in the state of Alabama represented in the national competition.
“This gives them outlets of ways that they can do other things as a career as a career,” said Shute. “That’s a great thing for them to do. They can actually get out of Troy.”
“They’re just very glad that I’m doing something with my life instead of being out there and doing things that I don’t have no business doing,” said senior Rhezgeine Dobbins.
While the experience of learning to cook will last a lifetime, these students have their sights set on taking home first place.
“For the astronauts to really enjoy our meal, I feel like I have an imprint in someone’s life,” said Dobbins.
“It would mean a lot,” said senior Aaron Kelly. “I’d be very ecstatic to come home and brag about getting first place at a culinary competition.”
This year’s dish Charles Henderson is making is Astronaut Caviar. The national competition will take place on April 15.
