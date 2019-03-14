2 in custody, 1 at large in Alabama Select Spirit Stores thefts

2 in custody, 1 at large in Alabama Select Spirit Stores thefts
28-year-old Malcolm Devante Hosea is sought in liquor store thefts.
By WSFA Staff | March 14, 2019 at 4:02 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 4:02 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to thefts from Alabama Select Spirit Stores. One suspect is still at large.

The Hayneville Police Department advised Evans London, 27, and Eric Demetrius Smith, 48, turned themselves in on Thursday. The third suspect, 28-year-old Malcolm Devante Hosea, is not in custody.

28-year-old Malcolm Devante Hosea is sought in liquor store thefts.
28-year-old Malcolm Devante Hosea is sought in liquor store thefts. (Source: Crimestoppers)

Hosea is a Montgomery resident and is described as 6-foot-1 and 155 pounds.

[ CRIMESTOPPERS: Submit tips online ]

Anyone with information on Hosea’s whereabouts should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.