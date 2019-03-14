2 in custody, 1 at large in Alabama Select Spirit Stores thefts

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to thefts from Alabama Select Spirit Stores. One suspect is still at large.
The Hayneville Police Department advised Evans London, 27, and Eric Demetrius Smith, 48, turned themselves in on Thursday. The third suspect, 28-year-old Malcolm Devante Hosea, is not in custody.
Hosea is a Montgomery resident and is described as 6-foot-1 and 155 pounds.
Anyone with information on Hosea’s whereabouts should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
