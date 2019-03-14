Fiat Chrysler recalling vehicles over emissions guidelines

(WSFA/NBC) - Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 860,000 vehicles in the U.S. over emissions guidelines.
The recall is the result of routine in-use emissions investigations conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as testing conducted by Fiat Chrysler as required by EPA regulations.
Vehicles affected include Dodge Journey, model years 2011 to 2016; Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger Sedans from 2011 to 2014; Dodge Caliber Hatchbacks from 2011 to 2012; and Jeep Compass and Patriot SUVs from 2011 to 2016.
“This campaign has no safety implications,” said Fiat Chrysler in a statement. “Nor are there any associated fines. This issue was discovered by FCA during routine in-use emissions testing and reported to the agency.”
The automaker says it began contacting affected customers in February to advise them of needed repairs.
The repairs are provided at no charge.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News via NBC. All rights reserved.