Here comes the front

We have one final day ahead of the cold front fast approaching from the west. Temperatures will spike into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees as warm, southerly winds pump ahead of the front. At any point today, (mainly west of I-65), a random shower will be possible. Aside from that, the day is generally dry. Into the overnight hours, the front and associated rain and storms will start to overspread the region. There will be a severe weather threat with this, but we continue to think this risk stays just to our west and north. Storms will be in a weakening phase as they approach overnight. That’s not to say our risk is zero, but it’s very low. Cooler air arrives tomorrow as rain tapers from west to east early. The weekend looks great with sunshine and much cooler air settled in.