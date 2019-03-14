Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 36-year-old man

Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 36-year-old man
36-year-old Mark Anthony Fernandez, reported missing
By Alex Jones | March 14, 2019 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated March 14 at 1:18 PM

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a 36-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Mark Anthony Fernandez was last seen in the 100 block of Lee Rd. 479 in Smiths Station on Mar. 4.

Fernandez is described as having medium complexion and short dark hair. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He is believed to be driving a 1987 Black Chevrolet El Camino SS with Georgia tag RQK8926.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fernandez is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.