Miracle-Ear of Auburn to provide free hearing aids to tornado victims

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - As the community in Beauregard continues to cleanup and rebuild after two tornadoes came through the area a week ago, the communities around them are offering up their assistance in various ways.
Miracle-Ear of Auburn, in conjunction with the Miracle-Ear Foundation, will be providing hearing aids to people who may have lost their hearing aids or who are now in need of hearing services due to the recent storm damage. The Miracle-Ear Foundation will waive applicable fees, and Miracle-Ear of Auburn has committed to finding replacement hearing solutions at no cost to members of the community that were directly affected by the storm.
Miracle-Ear of Auburn is registered as an official vendor for disaster relief services through the Emergency Management Agency.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss that has impacted so many members of the local community,” said Miracle-Ear of Auburn Owner Tim Toomey. “And we want to extend our hand in support to those individuals that are in their time of need.”
Miracle-Ear of Auburn is a non-profit organization that provides hearing assistance to individuals in need. Residents in need of services should contact Miracle-Ear of Auburn located at 1888 Ogletree Road for additional information regarding these services. Miracle-Ear of Auburn can be reached by calling (334) 403-5935.
Proof of residency in the affected area is requested in order to receive hearing aids.
