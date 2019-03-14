Montgomery school shooting suspect waives preliminary hearing

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Robert E. Lee High School shooting suspect Michael Woods was set to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing Thursday. However, his attorney waived the hearing, meaning his case will automatically be bound over for grand jury consideration.
Woods, 17, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm on school premises after a Feb. 26 incident in which a fellow student was shot in the arm in the Montgomery high school’s gym.
While Woods was one of four students arrested in the wake of the incident, he’s the only one being charged as an adult.
An investigation found that the day of the shooting there were three handguns on campus.
Two other students, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, were charged with possession of a firearm on school premises and terroristic threats. Police said those two students were inside the gym at the time of the shooting and had a gun. And a 16-year-old student, who wasn’t involved in the shooting, was charged with possession of a firearm on campus and terroristic threats, police said.
Woods is out of jail on a $75,000 bond.
