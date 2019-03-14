Poarch Band of Creek Indians deliver donation to cover funeral costs of 23 tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Poarch Band of Creek Indians hand delivered their donation Wednesday to cover the funeral expenses of the 23 Lee County tornado victims.
The donation of $184,000 will be spent through the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation to pay for the funeral costs.
“As coroner, I am beyond grateful that the Poarch Band of Creek Indians stepped up and offered this generous donation,” said Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. “They reached out and asked what could they do to help and it was suggested to help with the funeral costs, and they graciously offered to cover all the costs.”
All funds will be used for the burials and cremations. No administration costs are involved.
