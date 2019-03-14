Police rescue puppies thrown in garbage in Wisconsin; man arrested

MARSHFIELD, WI (WMTV/Gray News) - A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing eight newborn puppies into a garbage can.
Marshfield Police announced the arrest Tuesday in a Facebook post.
Officers say on Feb. 28, they came to Robert Wild's home after receiving a complaint. Someone called police saying they could hear kittens coming from inside a garbage can.
Police quickly discovered eight puppies inside a trash bag in the garbage can. The puppies were rescued and taken to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Police say Wild admitted to discarding the puppies. He was arrested on misdemeanor charges of mistreatment of animals and abandonment of animals.
Authorities say the puppies are doing well and should be up for adoption soon.
The pet shelter also posted about the puppies. They said they are safe and in foster care, while they make sure they grow up “big and strong.”
Copyright 2019 WMTV via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.