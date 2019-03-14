Toyota adding 450 jobs to Huntsville engine plant

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Toyota announced that it will expand it’s existing engine plant in Huntsville by adding 450 jobs. The expansion will cost Toyota $288 million dollars.
While this is the largest single hiring expansion in the plant’s history it’s expanded before. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says it’s the 7th time the plant has expanded, “This is a local investment that means a lot to this community.”
Toyota will add production of new 4-cylinder and V6 engine lines.
Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield made the trip from Montgomery to the plant Thursday for the announcement. Canfield says, "The automotive sector in Alabama is a story of success in a short period of time.”
Mazda and Toyota are currently working on a joint venture automotive plant in Huntsville as well. Ground was broken on that in November of 2018. Once finished it will create 4,000 jobs.
