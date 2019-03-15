5 arrested in Butler County robbery case

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Butler County authorities and Greenville police arrested five suspects Thursday night. They now face charges for first-degree robbery of a home on Fort Dale Road in the county.
Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond says the alleged crime involved a deal gone bad over a weapon. The suspects fled the home but were captured by Greenville police in the Greenville Walmart parking lot.
Investigators recovered the stolen weapon and found another weapon in the vehicle. It’s not clear at the moment if the second weapon was stolen.
The suspects’ names have not been released, but three of the five suspects are juveniles, law enforcement confirmed.
