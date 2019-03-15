Butler County juvenile probation officer arrested on felony charges

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A juvenile probation officer in Butler County has been arrested on three felony charges. Terry Lewis surrendered Friday morning at the Butler County Jail.
The charges against Lewis include two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree rape.
Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond was unable to discuss specific allegations because his office is no longer the lead investigator. Local authorities have recused themselves because of the suspect’s work at the county’s juvenile probation officer. The case is now in the hands of the Alabama attorney general’s office.
"Accusations were made and, as we say, they are innocent until proven guilty. So you have to wait and see how things turn out in the court system,” the sheriff said.
Lewis did not answer his phone when contacted by WSFA 12 News.
County jail records show Lewis posted his $300,000 property bond shortly after turning himself in and has since been released.
