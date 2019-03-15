County Road 12: Montgomery Alabama Dog Obedience Club

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - How athletic is your dog? He or she may surprise you and there’s a place in Montgomery County that can really put them, and you, to the test.
“It’s an agility course," said Sara Langston with the Montgomery Alabama Dog Obedience Club.
The MADOC was founded back in 1971 by dog lovers and it has been around ever since. They have your standard obedience classes, and also agility classe and trust me, when you watch the agility training the dogs aren’t the only ones getting a work out.
“Oh, it’s hard. The older you get the harder it gets. But it’s so much fun and worth every second of it.” Langston said.
Before you have your pet running through tunnels and climbing see-saws they recommend you get some good obedience training. When you think you’re ready to compete, you better be ready to put in the work.
“We train the people to train their dogs. We show you positive training methods so you can get your dogs to do the things you want them to.” Langston said.
Once you start the training it takes about a year to get competition ready but if you don’t want to compete there’s still a nice reward in doing this.
“It’s just having fun with your dog. That’s the main thing we are here for.” Langston added.
If you’d like more information on the Montgomery Alabama Dog Obedience Club and their classes you can contact them by going to their website.
