Damage reports coming in after possible tornado in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Damage reports are coming in after a possible tornado touched down in Chilton County.
According to Chilton County 911 on Twitter, law enforcement officials confirmed at least one building was damaged and trees were down on County Road 55. The Chilton County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents to avoid the CR 55 area, as first responders are out accessing damage and clearing roads.
There are no injury reports at this time.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.