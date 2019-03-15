FIRST ALERT: Storms Winding Down

What a night. Supercell thunderstorms held together long enough to cause damage across several parts of the area. The National Weather Service will need to survey possible tornado damage in Marengo, Perry, Dallas, Bibb, chilton, Coosa, Autauga, Elmore, St. Clair and Blount counties.
As of this morning, the atmosphere has finally lost enough punch to kill the risk for severe weather. Gusty storms will continue to press southward, tapering to generally just rain.
The threat for showers will linger through the day as cooler air spills in. Expect highs into the middle 60s. We’ll gradually transition to sunshine into the weekend as an extended dry stretch awaits.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.