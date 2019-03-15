Food for Thought 3/14

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
HIGH SCORES
Abner’s Grocery Store (843 S. Decatur St.) - 99
Lion’s Pride convenience store (9265 Boyd Cooper Pkwy.) - 99
Cahawba House (31 S. Court St.) - 99
GiGi’s Fabulous Foods (2029 E. Second St.) - 99
Derk’s Filet & Vine (431 Cloverdale Rd.) - 99
Barbara Gails Grill (2003 East St.) - 99
Huntingdon College Dining Services (1500 E. Fairview Ave.) - 99
Gateway Park (3800 Davenport Dr.) - 99
Hamburger King (547 S. Decatur St.) - 99
LOW SCORES
La Costa (2195 East Blvd.) - 88
Priority Item: Insects in kitchen
Lion’s Pride convenience store (3345 Harrison Rd.) - 86
Priority Item: No chemical test papers to check sanitizer concentration level
Citgo convenience store (1192 West Blvd.) - 82
Priority Items: Meat in display warmer at improper temperature; No chemical test papers to check sanitizer concentration level
