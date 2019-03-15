Inmate escapes from Childersburg Work Release Center

CHILDERSBURG, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center overnight.
Casey Daniel Cook, 23, was last seen at the facility around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.
He was wearing a dark blue hate with a white LA Dodgers logo, a black undershirt, teal over short sleeve shirt, black long sleeve shirt with a logo, black sweat pants, and black shoes with white soles.
Cook is 5′9″ and weighs 140 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
The escapee was sentenced in November out of St. Clair County for possession/receiving a controlled substance.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call ADOC at 800-831-8825.
