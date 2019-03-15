Montgomery Islamic center to hold vigil for 49 massacre victims

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The East Montgomery Islamic Society will hold a prayer service and candlelight vigil Friday evening to honor the lives of 49 people killed in a massacre at two mosques in New Zealand.
The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the East Montgomery Islamic Center, located at 8786 Vaughn Road.
Those looking to attend can park in the Immanuel Presbyterian Church lot and follow the lights up the drive to the service site.
The cold-blooded attack shocked people across the nation of 5 million people, a country that has relatively loose gun laws but few gun homicides and is so peaceful police officers rarely carry firearms. New Zealand is also generally considered to be welcoming to migrants and refugees.
One man was arrested and charged with murder, and two other armed suspects were taken into custody while police tried to determine what role they played.
