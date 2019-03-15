Mural dedicated to Montgomery-native, music icon Nat King Cole

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery-native and international music icon Nat King Cole was honored just days before he would have celebrated his 100th birthday.
The mural highlights the life and legacy of Nat King Cole and is now a permanent fixture along Maxwell boulevard. Three local artists collaborated on the project, which was made possible through a public-private partnership.
Titled Unforgettable, the mural is the latest in of line of art installations honoring Montgomery’s history to be completed thanks to the coordination of the Montgomery Public Art Commission and City and County leaders.
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange marked yesterday’s occasion by presenting a proclamation establishing Nat King Cole Day to the Nat King Society. The society will be hosting a several events this weekend to celebrate the birthday including the 25th annual Nat King Cole Birthday Bash and Scholarship Fundraiser.
"Our founder Amos Harris he wanted Nat King Cole to be recognized not only in the city but in the state, and around the world.” John McGowen said. “Being born in Montgomery he wanted the city to take part in showcasing their native-born son, so this is awesome."
Others projects across the city include the Marching On sculpture at Five Points, the Marching to Montgomery sculpture at the City of St. Jude, Paulk’s A Mighty Walk from Selma mural at Montgomery and Lee Streets, the foot soldiers crosswalk on Dexter Avenue, The Wright Flyer on Maxwell Blvd., The Rainbow Soldier at Union Station, Daedalus at Maxwell AFB, VOTE letters and sidewalk quote art located throughout downtown.
“We are excited about the city of Montgomery and its resurgence of art. We are excited about the interest in public art and we want to be able to promote it.” Ashley Ledbetter the Public Art Commission Chairman said.
A new call for proposals for a project incorporating the Montgomery City-County Public Library system will be announced Monday
