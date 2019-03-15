Paroled inmate accused in February shooting appears in court

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Justin Webster, 28, appeared in Montgomery District Court Wednesday on a single manslaughter charge for the shooting death of Kendrick Campbell.
Testimony by Montgomery Police Detective Joseph Smith indicated that on Feb. 24 the victim, Kendrick Campbell, fired the first shot at Webster on North Pass Road.
Campbell promptly got in his car and drove away, but Webster allegedly got a gun and pursued Campbell, firing multiple shots at Campbell’s car. A shot in the driver’s side door lodged into Campbell’s side and pierced his aorta, causing a slow blood leak that eventually caused his death.
Due to his injury, Campbell was in a rollover collision. MPD worked the wreck, but indicated the driver of the car fled. Days later, Campbell's body was found in a wooded area. Following the wreck he attempted to flee and died.
In 2009 Webster was charged with five counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and second degree assault. Webster pleaded guilty to one count of shooting into a vehicle and assault. In 2012, he received a 20 year split sentence, ordered to serve three years in prison - suspending the remainder of the sentence to be served on probation.
According to court documents, Webster violated his probation and was sent back the Alabama Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of his sentence.
Webster made multiple attempts to reverse his sentence. During that litigation, he was held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. After Judge John Rochester took over Webster's case, he was remanded back to prison on October 3, 2018 according to court documents.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles granted Webster’s parole on Nov. 15, 2018, six weeks after he was returned to ADOC custody; at the time of his parole, the minimum release date was 2032.
Webster’s bail is set at $30,000 dollars for the manslaughter charge, but he cannot make bond due to the parole violation. It’s unclear whether Webster’s parole will be revoked
