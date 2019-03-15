Prattville credit card theft suspects sought

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Investigators with the Prattville Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are looking for two unidentified suspects accused of stealing a credit card.
The card was then fraudulently used at Office Depot to buy $2,400 worth of gift cards.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or go to 215STOP.com.
Tips could lead to a cash reward and callers can remain anonymous.
