Prattville credit card theft suspects sought
March 15, 2019 at 11:20 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 11:20 AM

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Investigators with the Prattville Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are looking for two unidentified suspects accused of stealing a credit card.

The card was then fraudulently used at Office Depot to buy $2,400 worth of gift cards.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or go to 215STOP.com.

Tips could lead to a cash reward and callers can remain anonymous.

