Rattler 250 ushering in new wave of racing talent

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s been a staple of south Alabama since the 1970s and come Sunday, the 43rd Running of the Rattler 250 will get underway again in Kinston.
Considered one of the most prestigious late model races around, 30 of the best drivers will compete to take home the crown.
“It’s fun to come down here at the beginning of the year and be one of our first races for the series,” said driver Casey Roderick.
“I’ve got a couple wins under my belt this year, which feels good, but not really a great prestigious race like this,” said former winner Augie Grill. “It would be nice to get the year started off correctly.”
Harrison Burton, son of NASCAR legend Jeff Burton, will try to do the unthinkable and win back-to-back Rattlers.
“It’s hard to win two in a row, so that’s in the back of your head,” said Burton. “The idea is if we did it once, we can do it again.”
As for the fans, they can expect to see some of these guys on televisions real soon.
“Fans can expect to see a lot of older veterans that they’ve come to expect here at South Alabama Speedway over the years,” said announcer Ryan McCullough. “They’ll also see a new crop of rising NASCAR talent that you’ll be seeing on Sunday before too long.”
The Rattler 250 will be on Sunday with the green flag dropping at 2:00 p.m. at the South Alabama Speedway.
