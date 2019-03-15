WATCH: La. man proposes to girlfriend in 3rd grade classroom where they met

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A couple returned to the third-grade classroom where they met 16 years ago and ended up sharing a very special moment in front of a room full of students.
Nate Pierre and his girlfriend, Darcey Crawford, went to Folsom Elementary on Friday, Mar. 8, under the ruse he was going to give a third-grade class a talk about real estate careers.
He read a book to the students before bringing Crawford up to the front of the room, taking a knee, and asking her to marry him.
She said yes and the kids said “ewww!”
The video was posted to the St. Tammany Parish School System Facebook page and as of Friday, Mar. 15, had over 200k views.
