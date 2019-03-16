Alabama sweeps AL-MS All-Star Basketball games

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Friday night the top 24 high school seniors from Alabama took on the top 24 seniors from the state of Mississippi in the 29th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball games.
With both the boys and girls of the Yellowhammer State each entering with 14 wins, both picked up win number 15 in the Dunn-Oliver Acadome Friday evening.
The girls took the court first and dominated. Led by the MVP in Pleasant Home’s River Baldwin, the Alabama Girls All-Stars won handily 101-82.
Baldwin, a Florida State signee, had a double-double by halftime before finishing with 19 points and 13 boards. It wasn’t just her though, Grambling State signee Thaniya Marks, from Wenonah High School, dropped 17 points to go along with 9 rebounds herself as the two led the Alabama All-Stars to its second straight victory.
Marks and Jaylyn Sherrod of Ramsay made their living at the line for the Alabama team. Combined, they took 17 of Alabama’s 32 free throws on the evening. Sherrod, a Colorado signee, would finish with 15 points.
The Alabama team was just a bunch of glass cleaners, out-rebounding their neighbors in Mississippi 73-59.
The Mississippi team was led by Hannah White of Columbus and Jayla Alexander of Pearl, who each had 16 points.
After the girls played, the boys took the court. The Alabama Boys All-Star team overcame a halftime deficit to bring home the second win of the night for the state.
Mountain Brook’s Trendon Watford and Lee-Montgomery’s Demond Robinson led the charge for the boy as they pulled out the 107-90 win.
Alabama’s win snapped a three-game skid against the Mississippi All-Stars, with Wenonah guard Cameron Tucker earning MVP honors for the Alabama team.
Trailing 47-39, the Alabama team made adjustments in the second half as they outscored the Mississippi team 68-43.
Tucker scored 18 points to go along with three steals in the win. Robinson filled out the stat sheet with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks. Watford had 13 and 12, with all 12 boards coming in the second half.
Carver-Montgomery’s Jaykwon Walton, a Georgia signee, and Brewbaker Tech’s Brandon Nicholas each had 8 points.
The Mississippi team was led by Florence’s Jaylen Forbes who scored 11 of his 20 points in the first half. Canton’s Brandon Witherspoon also scored 20 for the Mississippi team in the defeat.
