Cleanup efforts underway in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Residents in Elmore County are still working towards recover after parts of the county suffered damage from storms that rolled through Thursday night.
Elmore County Emergency Management Agency officials say over 50 structure have been damaged, most of them homes, but some businesses are damaged as well.
Officials say most of the damage is a result of downed trees, but there is some damage from the strong winds. The National Weather Service says a survey of the damage in Elmore County indicates an EF-2 tornado caused damage for six miles.
Now crews are working throughout the county to get things cleaned up.
“We’ve got Volunteer Organization Active in Disaster, which is called VOAD, they’re out today helping up both on the Holtville side where we are now and on the Titus side, helping going house-to-house trying to remove debris, trying to help people cut the trees up that are on their houses or near their driveways. So, we’ve got people out trying to help,” said Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett.
Barnett says the road to recovery will be long.
“It’s long-term. There is no quick," he said. "This will be months and months of long-term recovery, getting people back to some kind of normalcy.”
EMA officials are urging that everyone has a plan for if a natural disaster occurs. They also encourage everyone to find a way to be weather-aware, so that you can be prepared before hearing the sirens.
