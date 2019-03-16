Cleanup efforts underway in Elmore County

“We’ve got Volunteer Organization Active in Disaster, which is called VOAD, they’re out today helping up both on the Holtville side where we are now and on the Titus side, helping going house-to-house trying to remove debris, trying to help people cut the trees up that are on their houses or near their driveways. So, we’ve got people out trying to help,” said Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett.